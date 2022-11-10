Resident Evil, Dino Crisis Creator Teases Mysterious Remake

It looks like the creator of Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, Shinji Mikami, is working on a remake in conjunction with PlatinumGames and Capcom. If this sounds like an odd trio, it's because it is. While all of these parties have worked together in some capacity in the past, how the three of them add up to one single game isn't clear. All we currently know about the game -- thanks to Mikami's Facebook page -- is that PlatinumGames and Capcom are involved and that it's a remake. What's not clear is whether Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami's studio, which is owned by Bethesda/Xbox, is involved.

If Tango Gameworks is involved you'd assume. this is Dino Crisis given that Tango Gameworks, at least so far, has only worked on horror games. That said, if it's Dino Crisis, a survival-horror series, it's not clear why PlatinumGames would be involved as horror really isn't its genre. If Tango Gameworks isn't involved, then it's possible this is a God Hand remake. Other games/series that have been thrown around in speculation include Vanquish, Okami, and Resident Evil, but these possibilities seem less likely.

Of course, if Tango Gameworks is involved then it's possible this project is an Xbox exclusive as Tango is a Bethesda studio, and Bethesda is owned by Xbox. But at this point, it seems unlikely. You'd imagine in this setup Capcom is the publisher and PlatinumGames is the developer. A co-developer situation between PlatinumGames and Tango Gameworks doesn't make much sense. Yet again, neither does Xbox allowing Shinji Mikami, one of their most valuable developers, to go off to work on a non-Xbox game.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. This speculation could be squashed with an official comment from the implicated parties, but at the moment of publishing, this hasn't happened. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything with a grain of salt. It seems Mikami has teased up with Capcom and PlatinumGames for something, but what this something is, is anyone's best guess.