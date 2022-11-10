PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises

PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.

More specifically, come November, the following Kingdom Hearts games will be added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium via PS4: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and Kingdom Hearts III.

PlayStation provides the following descriptions for each game:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – This remastered, four-game collection is the perfect place to start your journey or to re-live all of your favorite moments from the third-person adventure series.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – This collects three different experiences: the remastered Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, HD movie Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover, and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage -, a playable episode that links into Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III – Dive into an action-packed adventure with the latest installment of Square Enix's and Disney's action role-playing series. Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts like never before in this action rhythm game! Collecting over 20 characters and 140 tracks from across the Kingdom Hearts series, battle through stages in time to iconic music from the series. There's also an online VS multiplayer mode if you want to take your rhythm skills online.

How long these games will be available via the two pricier tiers of PS Plus, we don't know. Per usual, PlayStation doesn't divulge this information. However, when the games are ready to leave, it will provide users a two-week notice.

