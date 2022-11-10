PS4 and PS5 Players Given Freebie for God of War Ragnarok Release

PS4 and PS5 players have been given a freebie to celebrate the release of God of War Ragnarok, the new PlayStation exclusive from Santa Monica Studios that's earning review scores that suggest it will go head-to-head with Elden Ring for GOTY during Awards season. Unfortunately, the freebie isn't available to everyone on PS4 and PS5, but only Sackboy: A Big Adventure owners. And that's because the freebie is for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

As Warior64 relays over on Twitter, there are now free Sackboy: A Big Adventure God of War DLC costumes that turn Sackboy into Kratos, Atreus, and Freya. All three are separate downloads and all three are free. Of course, you can claim these even if you don't own Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but they won't be much use to you.

Below, you can check out the costumes for yourself, courtesy of the aforementioned Wario64:

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – God of War DLC costumes are free on US PSN

Kratos https://t.co/GjG4oEjBJs

Atreus https://t.co/YOQxYxp5Ly

Freya https://t.co/Ia1NnQqnKq pic.twitter.com/BgIPq8mP5s — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2022

Sackboy: A Big Adventure debuted back in 2020 and is most notable for being a PS5 launch game, though it's available on PS4 and now PC as well. Developed by Sumo Digital and published by Sony, the game boasts an 83 on Metacritic, though it's unclear how this translated to sales.

"Face thrilling, unpredictable challenges as you explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls," reads an official blurb about the game. "Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril – or create teams of two to four adventurers for fun-packed party play as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine. Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device... and become the Knitted Knight of legend?"

For more PlayStation coverage -- including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: