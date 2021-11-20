PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for December 2021

The free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 have yet to be announced, and before they are revealed, we are relaying word of the games we anticipate Sony could dish out to PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 for the final month of 2021. And we expect it to be a great Christmas for PlayStation Plus subscribers, or at least it should be. With Forza Horizon 5 less than a month old and Halo Infinite’s campaign releasing next month, it’s a huge holiday season for Xbox. PlayStation should do its best to undermine this with a killer PlayStation Plus lineup.

What better to counter Halo Infinite than with a 1-2 multiplayer shooter punch. Unfortunately, for PlayStation, there aren’t many games PlayStation could offer to make up this 1-2 punch. Most of the biggest multiplayer shooters are either free-to-play or would be way too expensive to get. And this applies to not just popular multiplayer shooters, but popular multiplayer games in general. There are options though. The most compelling option is Rainbow Six Siege, which turns six years old in December. While Rainbow Six Siege is still very popular, it’s certainly not attracting many new players these days. In other words, it could use an influx of PlayStation Plus players. Meanwhile, a spin-off of it, Rainbow Six Extraction, is set to release the following month. What better way to market Rainbow Six Extraction than by giving Rainbow Six Siege buzz again?

In addition to Rainbow Six Siege, Sony would be smart to give subscribers the Gold Edition of Splitgate. Unlike the base game, which is free-to-play, this version costs $20 because it comes with extra goodies. And Splitgate isn’t nearly as popular as it was in the summer. In other words, it could use the influx of players, and PlayStation would be wise to drive players toward it as it’s very similar to Halo Infinite Multiplayer.

Then there’s the matter of taking some sting out of the release of Forza Horizon 5, and this should be easy for PlayStation as it has the solution right under its own roof: Gran Turismo Sport. The latest Gran Turismo game has been out for four years. Everyone who was going to buy it, has already. And next year, it will be made irrelevant with the release of Gran Turismo 7. In other words, it’s the perfect time to make it free via PlayStation Plus, which costs PlayStation nothing because they own the game.

That’s two PS4 games. PlayStation will still need a PS5 game, which is where Heavenly Bodies comes into the picture. Next month’s free PlayStation Plus games will go live on December 7, the same day Heavenly Bodies releases on PC, PS4, and PS5. In the build-up to its release, PlayStation has spotlighted the game and given it limelight during two separate PlayStation State of Plays, indicating there’s some type of partnership between the developers of the game and PlayStation, which explains why it’s a console exclusive for PS4 and PS5. What’s also interesting about Heavenly Bodies is it’s not available for pre-order, despite all of this, which is almost certainly because it’s going to be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers and PlayStation doens’t want to have to worry about issuing refunds to subscribers who pre-ordered the game.

As always, take everything here for what it is, speculation. Some of this speculation is based on concrete indications that are hard to ignore, but not all of it. Feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Do you think next month will be a big one for PlayStation Plus?