PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4’s Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs’ free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn’t the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren’t getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.

In the place of Ark: Survival Evolved, PS Plus subscribers in Japan are getting Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons for the month of March. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was released back in 2013, and it served as Josef Fares’ debut in video games. Since then, he’s released A Way Out in 2018 and It Takes Two in 2021, the latter of which won Game of the Year at both The Game Awards 2021 and the D.I.C.E Awards 2021.

As for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, it is an adventure game that was developed by Starbreeze Studios, unlike Fares’ next two games, which were made by Hazelight Studios, a team he went on to find after success with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Upon release, the game garnered a very impressive 90 on Metacritic.

“A man, clinging to life. His two sons, desperate to cure their ailing father, are left with but one option. They must set out upon a journey to find and bring back the “Water of Life” as they come to rely on one another to survive,” reads an official story synopsis for the game. “One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be… Brothers. This is one journey you will never forget.”

