PS Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get Popular Bethesda Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers have 24 hours to download a popular Bethesda game for free. And unlike some PS Plus free games, this one is available to all subscribers. Whether PS5 users have a PS Plus Essential subscription, a PS Plus Extra subscription, or a PS Plus Premium subscription, the free Bethesda game is available, except those on PS4 as the game in question never released on PS4, only on the PS5.

The mystery Bethesda game in question is available as part of November’s free PlayStation Plus offering alongside Death Note: Killer Within and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. However, come December 3 each of these free offers will expire and be replaced with December’s free PlayStation Plus offering.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Ghostwire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks, the studio best known for The Evil Within series, but more recently known for Hi-Fi Rush.

Back in 2022, the Japanese studio, while it was still a part of Bethesda, released Ghostwire: Tokyo via the PC and PS5. The game didn’t come to Xbox consoles until the following year.

To date, the game’s Metacritic scores range from 75 to 82, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, as of September 2023, it has reached over six million players. However, considering it has been free with both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, it is unclear how many of these players actually bought the game.

“Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Those that decide to check out Ghostwire: Tokyo now that it is free with PlayStation Plus should expect a game that is about 10 to 25 hours long, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, to fully 100% the game, PS5 users will need more like 40 hours with the Bethesda game.

