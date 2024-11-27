PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed its new lineup of PlayStation Plus games that will be joining the service in December 2024. By all accounts, PS Plus has been on a bit of a hot streak the past few months as Sony has previously handed out titles like Dead Space, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hot Wheels: Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Death Note: Killer Within, and WWE 2K24 across October and November. Now, the final free PS5 and PS4 games that will join PS Plus to close 2024 have been unveiled, and they continue the service’s great run.

Going live next week on December 3rd and lasting until January 6th, PS Plus subscribers at all tiers will be able to download It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem at no cost. It Takes Two is likely the standout game of December as it’s previous Game of the Year winne at The Game Awards. Aliens: Dark Descent is also landing on PlayStation Plus at arguably the perfect time as the Alien franchise has been massive in recent months following the launch of Alien: Romulus.

Outside of these three games, Sony also happened to tease which new “Classics” will be coming to PS Plus Premium in December. This group will feature Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter. Sly 2 and Sly 3 being added is a particularly big deal as it will now make the original Sly Cooper trilogy playable on PS5 and PS4 as Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus already launched earlier in 2024.

To learn more about all of these new games coming to PS Plus in December, you can check out descriptions and trailers for each below.

It Takes Two

“Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges.

Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other through unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Embrace the heartfelt story of a fractured relationship.”

Aliens: Dark Descent

“In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise.

Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively at the touch of a button. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent. Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever.”

Temtem

“Temtem is an online multiplayer creature-collection adventure. Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your house, join a friend’s adventure or explore the dynamic online world.

Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way. Now it’s your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true.

Catch new Temtem on Omninesia’s floating islands, battle other tamers on the sandy beaches of Deniz or trade with your friends in Tucma’s ash-covered fields. Defeat the ever-annoying Clan Belsoto and end its plot to rule over the Archipelago, beat all eight Dojo Leaders, and become the ultimate Temtem tamer!”