PlayStation Plus Subscribers Blown Away by Graphics of Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are blown away by the graphics of a PS5 game that was recently made free via PS Plus and its May offering. Unfortunately, if you're a standard PlayStation Plus subscriber -- a PS Plus Essentail subscriber, in other words -- then this game isn't free for you. It's only free for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. That said, if you have a subscription two one of these two tiers of PS Plus, and if you haven't checked out the game in question, it sounds like you should.

One of the best-looking PS5 games is almost two years old. That game is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games and PlayStation itself. Released in the first year of the PS5, the Pixar-esq game remains one the greatest visual showcases on the PS5. And this month it was released on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which means a wide range of PS5 users are getting their hands on the game for the first time, and being left with a big impression.

One of the most popular posts on the PlayStation Reddit page this week is a post about the game, and more specifically, how "absolutely gorgeous" it is. Judging by the popularity of the post, as well as some of the replies, many PlayStation fans agree.

"It's not just the DualSense aspect of the PS5 that Insomniac takes advantage of with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, though. As I briefly mentioned, this game looks bafflingly good," reads a snippet about the game's graphics from our review of the game. "I don't say this with hyperbole whatsoever, but Rift Apart might very well be the best-looking video game I have ever seen. Every environment, every character model, and every item that you come across looks stunning in its own way. While we have seen some pretty titles on the PS5 up to this point, Rift Apart really made me realize what games developed solely for next-gen hardware are going to be capable of in the future.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart one of the best-looking games on PS5? If so, does this mean Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is from the same studio, is about to join it as one of the best-looking games on PS5?

H/T, GamingBible.