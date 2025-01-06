PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have 24 Hours to Get One of the Best PS5 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers have roughly 24 hours to nab one of the best PS5 games for free. The free download is available for all PS Plus subscribers, including PS Plus Essential subscribers, PS Plus Extra subscribers, and PS Plus Premium subscribers. Further, once redeemed, the free PS5 game can be kept and played in an unlimited capacity as long as an active subscription to PlayStation Plus is maintained. If an active subscription is not maintained, access to the free PS5 game will be blocked until the subscription is renewed.

As for the free PlayStation Plus PS5 game — which is also available to PS Plus subscribers on PS4 as well — it came out back in 2021. In fact, it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards that year, beating out the likes Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Psychonauts 2, all of which were also nominated for GOTY.

The game, for those that have not already connected the dots, is It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios — helmed by renowned director Josef Fares — and publisher EA. It was the Swedish studio’s sophomore release following 2018’s A Way Out. The game, which has sold over a massive 20 million units to date, garnered an 89 on Metacritic upon release, making it one of 2021’s highest-rated games.

The award-winning game is free on PlayStation Plus until January 7 alongside Alien: Dark Descent and Temtem. This trio of free PlayStation Plus games is set to be replaced by the first free games lineup of 2025, which many subscribers have slammed as a major downgrade.

“Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.”

Those on PS4 and PS5 that decide to check out It Takes Two for free via PlayStation Plus should expect to beat the game in about 10 to 15 hours, however, it can be completed a bit quicker than this if cutscenes are skipped.

Normally, to play It Takes Two on either PS4 or PS5, PlayStation users need to fork over $39.99 for the game on the PlayStation Store, so this free PS Plus offer represents a meaty bit of savings.

This free PlayStation Plus offer comes at a great time for those on PS4 and PS5 interested in the game because Hazelight Studios is set to release another co-op game, its first release since It Takes Two, on March 6. The game is called Split Fiction, and it looks similar to It Takes Two.

