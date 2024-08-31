New PlayStation Plus Deal Saves Subscribers $275

A new deal from PlayStation targeting PS Plus subscribers who don’t own a PS5 or PlayStation VR2 headset comes with $275 of savings. In other words, this deal is only available to those in the market for a PS5 or PS VR2 headset, and who are ready to buy one now. Everyone else, is out of luck because Sony already got your money. Those ready to buy either piece of the aforementioned hardware will get a free 12-month Netflix Premium subscription if they buy said hardware via PlayStation Direct and are PlayStation Plus subscribers. For those out of the loop, Netflix Premium costs $22.99 a month, which means this freebie is worth $275.88.

To take advantage of this opportunity, those interested should first ensure they are logged into PlayStation Direct using their PSN credentials. In addition to this, an active PS Plus subscription is required. From here, purchase a PS5 console, a PS VR2 Headset, or any participating bundle.

After this, Sony will send an email within seven days of the purchase being shipped. This email will contain more information to redeem the 12-month Netflix Premium subscription freebie.

For those that don’t know: Netflix Premium is the highest tier of Netflix. It comes with unlimited ad-free movies, television shows, and mobile games. This is bolstered by 4K and HDR support and Netflix spatial audio. Meanwhile, subscribers can stretch the subscription across four supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live with you.

Naturally, this offer is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is only available until September 5. Of course, it could always return in the future, but there is no guarantee this will happen or, at the moment, any reason to expect this to happen.

Other restrictions include region. This offer is only available in the United States. Meanwhile, this can only be redeemed once. In other words, PS Plus users can’t use this to stack Netflix Premium subscriptions.

