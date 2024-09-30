PlayStation Plus Subscribers Only Have 24 Hours to Grab 3 Popular Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have 24 hours to grab three popular games for free. Unlike some PS Plus offers, this offer is not tier-exclusives. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, the offer is available. Meanwhile, all three games are on both PS4 and PS5, extending the offer to owners of either generation Sony console.

The three free PS Plus games have been available the entire month of September as the month's free PS Plus Essential games. And tomorrow they will be replaced with October's free PS Plus games. Until then though, for 24 hours, everyone on PS4 and PS5 with a PS Plus subscription, regardless of what tier it is, can grab the following three games for free: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares 2, and MLB The Show 24.

Once download, PS4 and PS5 users can enjoy the games as much as they want as long as they maintain an active PS Plus subscription. These are full free game downloads, but they are tied to an active PS Plus subscription. As long as subscribers maintain an active subscription they have unlimited access to any game downloaded for free via a PS Plus subscription. If this subscription lapses though, access to these games will vanish until a PS Plus subscription is renewed.

Below, PS Plus subscribers can read more about the three free PS4 and PS5 games, courtesy of an official game description and an official trailer:

Little Nightmares 2 ($29.99)

"A host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and flee from many more terrifying characters, as Mono and Six journey through this world together. Escape a world that's rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world."

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions ($29.99)

"Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Plus, keep your Gringotts vault closed because there are no microtransactions!"

MLB The Show 24 ($39.99)

"Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show."

