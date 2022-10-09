PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game

PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.

As of this weekend, developer Techland has released a timed demo for Dying Light 2 on PlayStation Plus. This demo grants PS Plus subscribers three hours to play the game for themselves. Those on both PS5 and PS4 can look to take advantage of this trial and it should continue to exist on PS Plus in perpetuity. If you happen to play Dying Light 2 in this manner and enjoy the game, your progress from the demo should then transfer seamlessly to the full experience if you then happen to buy it.

Explore The City by day and evade the deadly nightlife in Dying Light 2.



A 3-hour Game Trial is available to PlayStation Plus Premium members: https://t.co/kaxFC16yTn pic.twitter.com/VoZBXrjufT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2022

Again, it's worth stressing that game trials are only tied to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier of the subscription platform. This means that if you're a member of PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra, you won't be able to gain access to this trial of Dying Light 2. Outside of game trials, the only other major perk of PS Plus Premium is that it lets subscribers access games from PlayStation's "Classics" catalog which stem from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP.

Outside of this new demo for Dying Light 2, it's also worth noting that October 2022's free games for PS Plus are also now available to download. These PS Plus titles are open to all members and for October include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.

How do you feel about game trials on PS Plus? Have you ever used this feature of the service for yourself? And if not, will you now look to do so with Dying Light 2? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.