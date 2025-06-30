Pokemon Go Trailer Teases Major New Event Happening This Summer

Pokemon Go Fest 2025 has come to an end, and Niantic is already teasing big things to come in the future. The company has released a new trailer for an event called the Pokemon Go Fest 2025 Max Finale, which will take place on August 23rd and 24th. It should be noted that those dates did not previously appear on this season’s event calendar. The trailer offers little in the way of information, but it does provide some big hints about things to come. The video shows Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, both of which just made their debuts in Pokemon Go. The two seem to be responding to some kind of threat that’s darkening the skies above.

While the trailer avoids showing this threat, it’s likely that the Pokemon Go Fest 2025 Max Finale will put a focus on Eternatus. The Legendary Pokemon played a key role in the narrative for Pokemon Sword and Shield, nearly causing the destruction of Galar not once, but twice. The intervention of Zacian and Zamazenta helped to prevent the Darkest Day from obliterating the region. From the small tease shown, it sure looks like Eternatus will appear in Pokemon Go this August. The trailer for this event can be found below.

It remains to be seen how Eternatus will be handled in Pokemon Go, but it’s a safe bet that we’ll see the character’s Eternamax form appear. Eternamax Eternatus was a major boss fight at the end of Pokemon Sword and Shield, but players could not actually change the Pokemon into this form once they caught it. It will be interesting to see if that changes for Pokemon Go, or if this restriction from the mainline games is kept intact.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Eternatus is the source for the Dynamax and Gigantamax phenomenon in Galar. Since last fall, Pokemon Go has made Max Battles a big part of the game, though some elements have fallen flat for players. It makes sense to have Eternatus appear after a year largely focused on Dynamax and Gigantamax, and this should make for a pretty big way to end the Delightful Days season, which is set to run through September 2nd.

With Pokemon Go seemingly adapting one of the last major events from Pokemon Sword and Shield, it will be interesting to see the plans for the follow-up season. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be released in October, so it’s possible we could see a season that puts a big focus on Mega Evolutions. There are still a handful of existing Mega Evolutions that haven’t been added to Pokemon Go yet, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A will likely bring in even more. It’s possible we could even see Pokemon Go used to build hype ahead of the new game’s release, which is something we saw done with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in 2022.

