Sony Gives PlayStation Plus Subscribers 2024 Game for Free

Sony has surprised PlayStation plus subscribers with a bonus free game, and it is a game that was just released last year. The offer is specifically for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, which leaves millions of PS Plus Essential subscribers unfortunately out in the cold. For those that don’t know, PS Plus Essential is the standard tier of PS Plus, while PS Plus Extra is the middle tier and PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier.

In addition to all of May’s free PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games, subscribers of both tiers can now, more specifically, enjoy Another Crab’s Treasure, which debuted back on April 25, 2024 via developer Aggro Crab. It was notably the sophomore effort from the studio, which previously put out Going Under in 2020 with the help of Team17.

The Soulslike action-adventure game hit last year to Metacritic scores as high as 82 and high user review ratings. An example of the latter includes its PlayStation Store rating, where it has a 4.46 out of 5 rating after nearly 3,000 reviews from PS5 users.

“As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size,” reads an official description of the PS5 game on the PS Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.”

Those that decide to check out Another Crab’s Treasure for free via PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium should expect to dump about 14 to 22 hours into the game depending on factors such as playstyle and skill level. Normally, for this content PS5 users have to pay $29.99.

It is important to note the Another Crab’s Treasure is only available on PS5, so this new PS Plus addition is not available to subscribers on PS4. Meanwhile, how long it is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we do not know. Sony has not disclosed this information.

