PSN Going Down Amplifies Biggest Issue With PlayStation Portal

I’m sure you’ve heard this already, but PSN is down and it doesn’t look like it’s going to fully return in the near future. As a result of this PlayStation Network outage, those across PS5 and PS4 consoles have been unable to access basic features of each platform. This means that the PlayStation Store, account management features, PlayStation Plus, and so many other common components of the PlayStation ecosystem are just completely unusable for the time being. And while this on its own has already prompted a lot of frustration from PlayStation fans, those who own the PlayStation Portal have started to realize more of the shortcomings of the handheld.

Not long after the PSN outage began this past evening, PlayStation Portal owners began reporting that their streaming devices wouldn’t work whatsoever. This is to be expected as the PS Portal uses the internet, which it accesses via PSN, to be tethered to the owner’s PS5. Without PSN up and running, this has resulted in the PS Portal essentially being a brick that serves no purpose whatsoever.

In the wake of this PSN outage, some have said that PlayStation now needs to find an alternative when it comes to connecting the PS Portal and PS5 to one another. While Cloud Streaming games directly to the PS Portal is something that will obviously always require PSN, many are pushing for Sony to find a way to allow Portal and PS5 consoles that are on the same network to still work in tandem with each other moving forward. It’s unlikely that this will happen, but it’s easy to understand why Portal owners are now pushing for this.

If there is any saving grace to this situation, it’s that Sony seems to be in the process of creating an all-new handheld that would play games natively. While details are still sparse, leaks and rumors have suggested that PlayStation is developing its own competitor for the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Presumed to launch in the coming years, this PlayStation handheld wouldn’t need to be connected to the internet at all times like the PS Portal. As a result, even if PSN were to break again in the future, hopefully, there will be a new handheld alternative to the PlayStation Portal that won’t keep users locked out from being able to play their games.

Have you tried to use your PS Portal in the past day since PSN has gone down? And has this entire PSN outage made your desire for a dedicated PlayStation handheld that much stronger? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.