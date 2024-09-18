Cult-Classic PlayStation Vita Game to Return With New Remaster

Arguably one of the most popular PlayStation Vita games in the platform's history is set to return with a new remaster in 2025. Although Sony's most recent handheld was largely seen as a failure by the company, that doesn't mean it didn't contain some fantastic games. Titles like Tearaway, Persona 4 Golden, Gravity Rush, and numerous others were all exclusive to Vita and helped build out its catalog of underrated gems. Now, one of those gems happens to be returning and will be getting a multiplatform launch on platforms outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

In a surprise announcement today, publisher Bandai Namco revealed that it's bringing back Freedom Wars in the form of Freedom Wars Remastered. Developed by Dimps and released in 2014, Freedom Wars is a co-op action game that was fully exclusive to the PS Vita. Surprisingly, the game was even published by PlayStation, which means that its revival here with Bandai Namco has also seen the company purchase the rights to the IP from Sony.

As a result, Freedom Wars Remastered is set to release across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC and will launch on January 10, 2025. This new version of the game will feature the same story and gameplay mechanics that have been slightly retooled for different platforms. Additionally, it will also contain upgraded textures, character models, 4K resolution, added difficulty options, and a new crafting component.

Upon its release, the original Freedom Wars was met with a rather mixed response. The Vita version of the game currently sits at a dismal 73/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. As time has gone on, though, Freedom Wars has become more of a cult hit that fans have looked back upon fondly. To see that it's now getting a new remaster is quite a shock but should allow the franchise to become bigger than ever before.

You can learn more about Freedom Wars Remastered and what this new version of the game will entail by checking out its debut trailer and description below.

"In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed 'Sinners' the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

Freedom Wars Remastered brings enhancements such as 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60fps performance on PlayStation and PC via Steam, an overhauled weapon crafting system and other game play upgrades, as well as adding difficulty settings. In gameplay that stays true to the widely acclaimed original, players must venture forth into combat to survive. Fortunately, they are given Thorn weapons to help traverse the world and subdue enemies. Thorns allow for fluid three-dimensional movement by jumping and grabbing onto terrain. Players can choose weapons with unique abilities to either set traps, provide healing or increase defense. Thorns can also subdue enemies, even severing limbs or arms for additional resources. As players try to reduce their prison sentence, materials scrounged or taken from fallen enemies on the battlefield can be used to upgrade weapons."