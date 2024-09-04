New PS1 Remaster Hit With Sale One Month After Release

The latest remaster from Sony's original PlayStation console has already been hit with a sizable sale. At the very end of July, publisher Limited Run Games released a new version of the PS1 platformer Tomba! dubbed Tomba! Special Edition. This re-release was quite notable as Tomba! had previously been difficult to play on modern PlayStation hardware. Fortunately, for those who have had their eye on Tomba! Special Edition and have been wanting to check it out, a new deal might be too good to pass up.

From now until September 12th, Tomba! Special Edition has seen its typical price of $19.99 cut by 25% and is now retailing for $14.99. Better yet, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can get Tomba! Special Edition for an additional 5% off, which brings the game's value down to $13.99. Unlike many other PS1 remasters, though, this new iteration of Tomba! is only on PS5 and isn't accessible for PS4.

While this sale for Tomba! Special Edition isn't a massive one, what's unusual is how soon it has come about. Tomba! Special Edition launched on July 31st, which means that Limited Run began this sale for the title essentially one month after its arrival. Whether or not this means that the game has been selling poorly up until this point isn't known, but regardless, it's a positive for those who have been interested in picking it up.

If you'd like to learn more about Tomba! Special Edition, you can get a look at the game's launch trailer and official synopsis below.

"Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece.

As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you'll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It's a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Tomba! was first published in 1997, and is back today in a vastly-expanded special edition packed with quality of life improvements, including: