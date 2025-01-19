Classic PS1 Series To Soon Be Fully Playable on PS5 and PS4

A classic PlayStation franchise from the PS1 will soon be fully playable on PS5 and PS4 in mere days. In recent years, Sony has made a much more concentrated effort to bring over a litany of PS1 games from yesteryear and make them accessible on current PlayStation consoles. To this point, some of the best PS1 games to make the jump to PS5/PS4 have included The Legend of Dragoon, Ape Escape, Twisted Metal, Syphon Filter, Dino Crisis, Resident Evil, Wild Arms, and Herc’s Adventures, just to name a few. Now, in mere days, a new PS1 will join this lineup and in the process will now allow PlayStation fans to play one popular series from the OG console from start to finish.

Set to launch this week on January 21st, PlayStation is bringing MediEvil 2 to PS5 and PS4. Originally released in 2000, MediEvil 2 was the sequel to 1998’s MediEvil. Like the original, MediEvil 2 is an action-adventure game that centers around the undead knight Sir Daniel. This new release of MediEvil 2 will come with a handful of upgrades for modern platforms that include quick saves, a rewind feature, and custom filters. It will also be available to play for “free” to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.

What makes this release of MediEvil 2 on PS5 and PS4 particularly great is that it allows almost the PS1 entries in the series to be more easily accessible. Previously, Sony ported the original MediEvil to PS5 and PS4 this past year while a full-blown remake of the original MediEvil also came to PS4 in 2019. At this point, the only game in the MediEvil series that isn’t on PS5/PS4 is that of MediEvil: Resurrection, which came to PSP in 2005. That being said, Sony could look to next bring Resurrection over at some point in the months ahead.

As for MediEvil 2, you can get a look at a throwback trailer for the game alongside Sony’s new description of the PS1 classic below.

MediEvil 2

About: “The sequel to MediEvil released on the original PlayStation in 2000. In this new and improved version, featuring up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, you’ll have to challenge the powers of darkness and untold magic as Sir Daniel Fortesque returns from the grave to thwart an evil sorcerer’s plans. Arm yourself with a mighty arsenal of weapons, including swords, daggers, crossbows, hammers, and even the occasional chicken drumstick. Solve fiendish puzzles and riddles, face ghoulish enemies that will strike fear into the bravest of souls, all of it set to a spine-tingling soundtrack.”