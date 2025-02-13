One of the Weirdest PS2 Games Is Coming to PS5 and PS4

PlayStation is choosing to bring back one of the strangest PS2 games yet to PS5 and PS4 platforms. This past year, PlayStation began making a more concentrated effort to port some of the best PS2 games to modern consoles. To this point, this has resulted in games like Mister Mosquito, TimeSplitters, SkyGunner, Siren, Summoner, Blood Omen 2, Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, Tomb Raider: Legend, and the entire Sly Cooper trilogy making their debut on PS5 and PS4. Now, in a little under a week, this trend will continue, but the game that PlayStation is choosing to port this time around is one that many will be hard-pressed to care about.

Set to release on February 18th, PlayStation is re-releasing Dropship: United Peace Force on PS5 and PS4. Originally in 2002 on PS2, Dropship was developed by the now-defunct Studio Camden. The game puts players in control of various tanks, jets, and other weaponized vehicles as they’re sent out on missions around the globe. This new version of Dropship: United Peace Force, like all other PS2 ports on modern hardware, is set to include new features like quick saves, custom video filters, and a rewind function.

What makes this choice to port Dropship: United Peace Force to PS5 and PS4 is that the game really isn’t fondly remembered. Upon its launch, it was met with pretty moderate reviews clocking in at a 78/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. In the years since, PlayStation hasn’t done anything else with Dropship as a franchise, which means that this has always been a one-off release on PS2 that has never resulted in anything else. Perhaps PlayStation is letting Dropship loose on new platforms to see if fans have any interest in the property in 2025, but this seems doubtful.

If you’re curious to know more about Dropship: United Peace Force, you can check out a trailer from yesteryear for the game along with its description below.

Dropship: United Peace Force

About: “Dateline 2050: A world in turmoil where a sinister force threatens its very existence and only two outcomes are possible: global peace or global tyranny. As a new recruit to the United Peace Force Dropship squadron, your mission is to wipe out flashpoints across the globe, in an epic blockbuster that will determine the world’s fate. Control a variety of next-generation military land and air craft including Stealth Fighters, Battle Tanks and Armored Assault Vehicles across 20 explosive missions.”