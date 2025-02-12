PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle Being Sold for Only $1, Here’s How to Get It

A new promotion has seen the highly sought-after PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle being given out for an absurd price of only $1. When PlayStation released its special edition of the PS5 Pro this past year which saw the console modeled after the original PS1, it did so in a very limited fashion. Coming in at a whopping retail price of $1,000, this PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle was limited to only 12,300 units around the globe. Since then, resale prices for the collection have gone for as much as $5,000 as hardcore PlayStation fans have been dead-set on adding the item to their collection. Now, a new deal has hit the internet that has allowed those looking to obtain the rare PS5 Pro for virtually nothing.

Coming by way of StockX, a new giveaway has today started for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro. The offer, which is part of the site’s “Midweek Heat” promotion, allows users to obtain the PS5 Pro by putting up a bid of only $1 plus the cost of tax. This deal will remain live for 48 hours until midday on February 14th, at which time StockX will select a winner of the PS5 Pro bundle at random.

While the odds of landing this PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle are obviously steep given that thousands are sure to enter, there really are no drawbacks to throwing in a raffle of your own. Only the eventual winner of the PS5 Pro will be charged for their purchase, which means that those who enter won’t have to actually shell out $1 unless they’re the lucky one selected. As such, there’s no harm in signing up and trying to see if you can be the bearer of good fortune.

Outside of the PS5 Pro itself, this 30th Anniversary bundle also comes with the special edition DualSense Edge and a charging station. The PS5 Pro console is then numbered one out of 12,300 units and also includes a handful of additional PlayStation-themed accessories. Given that this version of the PS5 Pro will never again be manufactured, it stands to reason that its value will only increase over time. So if it’s something you truly want to get for this low price, you better cross your fingers extra tightly.