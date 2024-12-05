Iconic PS2 Trilogy to Return on PS5 and PS4

One of the best trilogy of games to ever come to PS2 is soon set to be fully playable on PS5 and PS4. Long before the days when it took five, six, or even more years between installments for games to release, console generations used to see full trilogies come to a single platform. This was seen quite a bit with the PS2, in particular, which saw franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Ratchet and Clank, Jak and Daxter, Prince of Persia, and Devil May Cry all release three games (or more) on the PlayStation platform throughout its life cycle. Now, one of the best such trilogies from this PS2 era is about to make a comeback, and it should thrill longtime PlayStation fans.

In a recent announcement from Sony, it was revealed that this month will bring about the arrival of Sly 2: Band of Thieves and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves on PS5 and PS4. Earlier this year, the process of bringing over the Sly Cooper games to modern PlayStation hardware began when Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus launched. At the time, fans wondered if Sony would end up porting over the other Sly PS2 games, but were left without an answer.

Fortunately, that silence has now come to an end as Sly 2: Band of Thieves and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves are now set to hit the PlayStation Store later this month on December 10th. As with other PS2 games that end up coming to PS5 and PS4, Sly 2 and Sly 3 will be purchasable on their own for $9.99, or they can be downloaded at no cost to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of its “Classics” catalog.

For now, Sony hasn’t shared which new upgrades or features will be included with these versions of Sly 2 and Sly 3. In all likelihood, each should contain some slightly improved visuals to go along with rewind and quick save functionality. And for those who like to collect trophies, new trophy lists should be found in each game as well, but that should be it.

With Sly 1, Sly 2, and Sly 3 soon all set to be playable on PS5 and PS4, it means that Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time remains the only mainline game not natively accessible on current PlayStation consoles. Given that Thieves in Time was released on PS3, it’s likely that it will never be outright released on PS5 and PS4 since Sony still hasn’t been able to figure out backward compatibility with games from this generation. Still, it’s a nice consolation prize to at the very least now have the three Sly games from developer Sucker Punch now easier to access than they have been in roughly a decade.