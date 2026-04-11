PlayStation Console Exclusive Game Being Permanently Removed From PS Store Soon

A PlayStation console exclusive game is being permanently removed from the PlayStation Store soon. Unfortunately, what exactly is meant by soon is not clear. Soon is obviously both vague and subjective, but it is the extent of the specificity. That said, the game in question has been available on the PlayStation Store since 2017, so PlayStation fans have had ample time to acquire the game, and it will remains available for $30 as it always is. Not for much longer, though.

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More specifically, VRWERX has announced that its VR and PlayStation console exclusive game — Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, is leaving all digital storefronts soon. This includes not just the PlayStation Store, but Steam, Meta, and HTC Viveport’s shop as well. Those who do not have a PlayStation VR or its successor model can still check out the PS4 game in question, though, as it has non-VR controls for standard PS4 and PS5 users.

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Another PlayStation Store Delisting

Most delistings, whether on the PlayStation Store or elsewhere, come down to one of two things: expiring licenses or servers going offline. In the case of this game, it is the former. The latter isn’t in the equation because it isn’t an online game, and this is good news, as it means it will remain playable beyond its delisting for those who own it.

“After nine incredible years, our journey with Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul is coming to an end,” reads a statement on the delisting from VRWERX. “This is not an easy message to share. We poured our hearts into this game. From the earliest prototypes to launch and beyond, The Lost Soul has been a defining chapter for our team.

The statement continues: “To everyone who supported us over these past nine years, thank you. Your passion, your playthroughs, your reactions, and your belief in what we were building meant everything. Independent teams survive on community, and this community carried us further than we ever imagined. We always wished we had the budget and runway to continue expanding the game with new updates and content. But without the license and the financial support required to sustain it long-term, this chapter has to close.”

The statement continues by noting that while the game is being sunset, the studio is not. To this end, it teases it is working on more than one game, and some “new horror franchises.”

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul released in the second year of PlayStation VR, which debuted in 2016. And for a PlayStation VR game, it was pretty popular, as evidenced by the fact it has over 1,400 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, with a 4.05 out of 5-star rating. For those curious, the licensed horror game takes about two to three hours to beat.