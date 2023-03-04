2023 PlayStation Exclusive Now Playable Early

A highly anticipated 2023 PlayStation console exclusive is now playable early, courtesy of a new demo. When you hear the words "2023 PlayStation exclusive" you probably think of the already out Forspoken or major upcoming releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Final Fantasy 16. However, if you have a PlayStation VR2 headset, then the game you may think of Humanity as it's one of the few promising games currently slated to come to the platform. That said, the game won't be out until May, but if you want to play it before then, you can.

Humanity was first announced on September 24, 2019, and only resurfaced last month. As you may remember, when the game was revealed in 2019, it was revealed for PS4 and PS VR and was supposed to release in 2020. Now, it's 2023 and the game is finally set to release sometime in May via PC, PS4, PS5, and PSVR 2. For those that don't know: the game is being developed by Tokyo-based tha ltd.

When the game will release in May, we don't know, but it will cost $29.99 when it does. Before it releases, and for an unspecified limited time -- possibly until release -- a demo of the game is available to play across all platforms. As for what the demo offers, it's just a taste of the game. According to the aforementioned developer, the game will ship with over 90 levels. The demo previews 10 of these levels.

"Humanity is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages," reads an official blurb about the game. "Devious puzzles and strategic thinking is broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles!"

For more PlayStation coverage -- including everything from the latest news to the latest rumors and leaks as it pertains to PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2 -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out Humanity now that it's available to preview for free?