Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Update Adds Surprise Feature

✖

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered update has added a surprise new feature to the game. Taking to Twitter, Insomniac Games' community director, James Stevenson, revealed that with the new 1.002 update, which was pushed today, Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered now has a performance ray tracing mode, which is to say a mode that supports both 60 fps and ray tracing, something fans been asking for since it was released.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is all the update does or whether or not it requires a download. And if it does, we don't know how big the file size is. All Stevenson says is the update is now available and that it adds the aforementioned option.

That said, because the option has just been added, means we haven't had the opportunity to test it out and ensure it works as advertised. It's not incredibly rare for a game to boast 60 fps and ray tracing, but so far many titles have made players choose between the two, so it's a bit of an impressive feat.

We just deployed the 1.002 update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which adds Performance RT mode. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) December 12, 2020

As you would expect, players are quite elated with the news. Earlier this week, Insomniac Games added this same option to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but at the time, it was unclear if it was coming to Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. What we do know is that it's not coming to the original Marvel's Spider-Man, which makes sense, as it's likely impossible to implement on PS4.

Hells yes. Been waiting for this update, about halfway through first remaster play through and always have the tough decision of performance or rt now there is no debate at all. pic.twitter.com/0Oi0m8uopW — Jordo Wingbird (@JordanWingerden) December 12, 2020

For more coverage on Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: