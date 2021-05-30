PlayStation Rewards All Players With Special PS4 Freebie

✖

Much as it has continually done over the past month, PlayStation is giving out yet another free item to all PS4 owners right now. While this new freebie isn't as big as some of the other ones that have been on offer over the past few weeks--most notably with PlayStation giving out Horizon Zero Dawn and Ratchet & Clank--it's something that many fans surely won't be unhappy to have as well.

The specific free item that PlayStation is currently handing out for no charge whatsoever comes in the form of a new theme for the PlayStation 4. The theme itself is meant to reflect Sony's ongoing Days of Play promotion that has been transpiring for a bit now. As for how you can download this theme for yourself, PlayStation is simply sending PS4 players a notification via the dashboard letting them know when they can obtain it.

The first challenge of the PlayStation Player Celebration is moving fast! Keep playing and claiming those trophies to unlock this PS4 theme and more. Missed this round? Sign up before Challenge 2 to take part: https://t.co/kFhjXIGJkD 📝 pic.twitter.com/KRopeOVn5q — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 20, 2021

What's cool about this theme specifically is the way in which it was made available. PlayStation has encouraged fans to take part in a "Player Celebration" initiative where they have to work together to then unlock this theme. The way in which the theme was unlocked came about when PS4 users played a total of 2.4 million games and unlocked 7.2 million trophies.

Obviously, the big downside here is that those on PlayStation 5 won't be able to snag this theme for their own platform since the PS5 currently doesn't allow for unique themes like this. Still, if you own a PS5 in the first place, I imagine that you're already more than content with your current situation.

So what do you think about this new free offering from Sony? Are you going to look to grab it for yourself? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.