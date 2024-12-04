New PS5 Console Update Released, Here’s What Has Changed

Sony has released a new firmware update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles. To begin the week, Sony surprised fans with a new thematic update for PS5 platforms that tied in with PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. This gave users the ability to choose from an array of themes related to the PS1, PS2, PS3, or PS4, all of which would then be reflected on the PS5’s dashboard. Now, in the wake of this hugely popular (but limited-time) feature going live, Sony has let loose another PS5 patch that’s more in line with what we’ve seen in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, firmware version 24.08-10.40.00 is available for PS5 and PS5 Pro. For the most part, this new update to the console is a pretty small one and doesn’t come with many major overhauls. The primary thing that has been changed is likely specific to those who may have just purchased a PS5 Pro. The change in question allows data from one PS5 console to now be more easily transferred to another PS5. This means that anyone who buys a PS5 Pro (or other PS5) from this point onward should find the data transferring process to be more seamless than ever.

Outside of this small tweak, the only other alteration with this PS5 update is associated with messages, which Sony says it has simply “improved” without providing any further clarification. In all likelihood, this could be the final firmware update that the PS5 sees before the end of the year. Then again, with the PS5 Pro still being so new, Sony could look to release a new patch similar to this one soon that would further improve the experience on its upgraded PlayStation hardware.

You can view the full patch notes courtesy of Sony for this new PS5 console update attached below.