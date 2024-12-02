Another Major PS5 Game Is Running Terribly on PS5 Pro

Another major PS5 game is running terribly on the PS5 Pro. Following in the footsteps of Silent Hill 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and a few other noteworthy PS5 games, there is a new PS5 Pro game getting all the wrong attention. At a premium price point of $700, the expectation was the PS5 Pro would provide a meaningful upgrade on the PS5. And the jury is still out on whether it can provide this. It will take time before the PS5 is fully realized, let alone the PS5 Pro. That said, out the gates the new, expensive console has stumbled quite a bit.

The latest stumble comes courtesy of a Ubisoft game this time, one that released around this time last year. If those dots don’t connect, the mystery game is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While the new Avatar game released last year and ultimately underwhelmed, there is no denying it was one of last year’s best-looking games, and one of the most visually pleasing open-world games to date. Unfortunately, it currently runs better on PS5 than the PS5 Pro.

Like some other PS5 games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is currently struggling with the PSSR of the PS5 Pro, which is leading to flickering shadows and shimmering on foliage. This is according to tech experts Digital Foundry at least.

For what it is worth, this is more an issue with Ubisoft and the development team issuing the PS5 Pro patch than the console itself, but this is not the only AAA studio to struggle with the PS5 Pro, which does suggest developing for the console is going to require more attention and resources than previously predicated and suggested.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not acknowledged the issue with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5 Pro, and thus it is unclear if a fix is in the works. If the situation changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Thankfully, these issues should be fairly easy to resolve, but right now it is not worth checking the game out on PS5 Pro until the issues are fixed.

