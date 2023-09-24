New PS5 Controller Promises to Fix the DualSense's Biggest Problem

A new third-party controller for PlayStation 5 consoles has promised to fix the biggest issue that is seen with Sony's DualSense. In recent years, perhaps the most prominent problem that has been seen with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch controllers has been associated with stick drift. This annoyance leads to thumbsticks on various controllers prompting in-game inputs that aren't desired by the player. For the most part, the only way to fix this issue is to just buy a new controller, which has annoyed a variety of customers. Fortunately, when it comes to this new PS5 controller, it seems like stick drift might finally be a thing of the past.

Coming from Nacon, a new controller called the Revolution 5 Pro has been created to not only eliminate stick drift, but also offer a number of customization features. Compared to the DualSense, the Revolution 5 Pro has been designed with what Nacon calls "Magnetic Hall" technology which does away with stick drift. Outside of this, many of the thumbsticks and triggers can be fine-tuned to how users would prefer. The controller itself can be pre-ordered now on Nacon's website in white and black variants, and it's also compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC.

When it comes to the price of Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro, well, it's a bit more steep than normal. While a typical DualSense retails between $70 and $80, the Revolution 5 Pro comes in at a substantial $199.99. Still, this price is still in line with Sony's own DualSense Edge controller, which makes this more of a comparable accessory. And considering that the build of this controller should prevent stick drift in the future, it may very well be worth the investment.

If you'd like to learn more about the Revolution 5 Pro, you can check out the official description and array of features for this controller via its official description below.

"Discover the latest innovation from Nacon, the Revolution 5 Pro, designed for pro gamers seeking performances. Exceeding all expectations with its technology optimized for the PS5. Enjoy an enriched configuration interface, improved and ergonomic modular design, all wrapped in premium materials for unparalleled comfort. The Revolution 5 Pro is an eco-friendly peripheral designed with a reduced carbon footprint."

