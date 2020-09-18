Amazon Warns of Big PS5 Pre-Order Issue

✖

Amazon has issued a warning to PlayStation fans who have pre-ordered the PS5. Wednesday night, Amazon began taking pre-orders for the PS5 alongside Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, GAME, Target, and other retailers. As you would expect, within minutes Amazon's stock was depleted. And this has happened every time more stock has been added. At the moment of publishing, stock is sold out everywhere, leaving eBay as the only option to secure a PS5 pre-order.

That said, even if you managed to get a pre-order on Amazon, it doesn't mean you will get the console on day one. For now, Amazon hasn't cancelled any pre-orders, but it has begun to send out emails to those who have pre-ordered the machine, warning them that due to high demand, they may not get the console on release day.

"Hello, we're contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 Console (BO8FC5L3RG) to let you

know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand," said Amazon's customer service. "We'll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released. You can track the latest shipment status of your order under Your Orders on Amazon.com. Once there, you can make changes to unshipped orders, cancel unshipped items, track shipped packages, and much more."

Amazon has sent an email saying PS5 orders may not arrive on launch date due to high demand pic.twitter.com/xip55XEwYD — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 18, 2020

Of course, this a pretty routine cautionary email, however, Amazon wouldn't have sent it out if it wasn't worried. Further, it's important to remember the pandemic will likely spike again during this time, which may complicate shipping even more.

For now, Amazon is the only retailer who has issued this warning, but if it's anticipating shipping troubles, then it's certainly going to be a problem for the other aforementioned companies, which have even fewer shipping resources than Amazon.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, and it looks like the only way to guarantee you will have it day one is to use store pick up or buy a console on launch day. Of course, the latter will be very challenging to do.

