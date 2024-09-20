PlayStation Event Promises Fans First Hands-On Experience With the PS5 Pro

PlayStation's PS5 Pro announcement prompted plenty of questions from PlayStation fans, chief among them being "is the PS5 Pro worth getting?" It offers a notable increase in performance over the base PS5, according to PlayStation, but unless there's an upcoming release you're particularly excited for, most of your PS5 Pro usage will involve games already playable on the normal PS5. Limited video comparisons have shown what the differences in these existing games will look like between the PS5 and PS5 Pro, but soon, some PlayStation fans will be able to try the game out firsthand so that they can share their experiences.

Unfortunately for the majority of PlayStation fans worldwide, the very first PS5 Pro hands-on experience available to the public will be relegated to the Tokyo Game Show event that's taking place in Japan later this month. That means that only locals attending the event or those traveling for it will be able to play on the PS5 Pro, but there is some good news at least for those at home who won't be making the trip. Since the PS5 Pro will be playable by the public at the PlayStation booth with seemingly no restrictions in place on what can and can't be said about it, we'll presumably be able to hear much more from people who actually test the mid-gen PlayStation console. Those anecdotes will hopefully paint a clearer picture of what the differences between the PS5 Pro and the base PS5 actually feel and look like.

PlayStation confirmed the hands-on opportunities with the PS5 Pro in a blog post shared by PlayStation Blog Japan. The PS5 Pro showcase hosted by Mark Cerny showed side-by-side comparisons of several different PlayStation games running on both consoles, but the hands-on demos of the PS5 Pro will only feature Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Gran Turismo 7 as playable games.

While the PS5 Pro opportunity is again only limited to Tokyo Game Show, the fact that a demo event is happening at all means that we'll hopefully see more opportunities extended to others around the world soon. The PS5 Pro is due out on November 7th which doesn't really leave room for more gaming events between now and then to play host to the console, however.

These sorts of hands-on tests with the PS5 Pro and the comparisons and anecdotes that come from them may prove instrumental when it comes to people deciding whether or not the PS5 Pro is for them. The PS5 Pro was inevitable, but the $700 price tag was a lot to swallow even for PlayStation enthusiasts, so hearing from others who got to try the console out may influence decisions.