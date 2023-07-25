PS5 and PS4 Seemingly Getting New Game From Inside, Limbo Creator

It looks like those who own PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles will soon be able to play the latest game from one of the creators of the critically-acclaimed indie titles Limbo and Inside. At the end of 2022, Xbox and PC platforms saw the arrival of Somerville, which was the first release from studio Jumpship. This release carried a bit of attention with it as Jumpship was co-founded by Dino Patti, who served as the executive producer at Playdead on both Limbo and Inside. And while PlayStation fans have since been left wondering if Somerville would come to PS5 and PS4, it looks like such a release is now right around the corner.

Spotted on Exophase, a new trophy list for the PS5 and PS4 versions of Somerville has recently appeared. This trophy list is peculiar as Jumpship itself has yet to even announce that Somerville is even coming to PlayStation. As for the trophies themselves, they happen to be identical to the achievements seen on the Xbox and PC versions of the game and contain 12 trophies in total where six are Silver, five are Gold, and then the final is a Platinum.

Although Jumpship itself has yet to reveal that Somerville will be coming to PlayStation, this leak is about as legitimate as you can get. As such, it's no longer a question about if Somerville will be arriving on PS5 and PS4 and is now a matter of when. Oftentimes, whenever trophies populate for various games on sites like Exophase, it happens to occur right before launch. With this in mind, it seems like Somerville could be stealth-dropping any day now. If we hear more in an official capacity from Jumpship in the coming days, then we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited to see that Somerville should finally be releasing on PlayStation hardware? And will you pick the game up for yourself on PS5 or PS4 whenever it might arrive? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.