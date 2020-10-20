PlayStation Leak Shows PS4 App Is Getting PS5 Upgrade

✖

PlayStation 5 users will be able to edit their next-gen gameplay and create memorable clips without sacrificing quality thanks to the new Share Factory Studio app, according to a new listing that’s appeared within the PlayStation Store. Share Factory Studio appears to be the next-gen version of the SHAREfactory app currently available on the PlayStation 4 that lets people enhance their recorded gameplay with different effects like music and text among other customizations.

Nothing about Share Factory Studio has officially been announced anywhere yet, but the listing for the app has already been spotted amid the rollout of the updated PlayStation Store site. ResetEra user Toumari shared the screenshot below that showed the Share Factory Studio app with a “PS5” label under it to show it’d be playable on the next-gen console. Between that and the screenshot from Twitter user PS5Countdown that's supposedly a description of the app, we know much more now about the plans for SHAREFactory’s next iteration on the PlayStation 5.

Share Factory Studio Official Description Also Something Called Game Base Is Coming?! Sounds Interesting 🤔 #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/cZifOMWhnu — PS5 COUNTDOWN (@PS5Countdown) October 20, 2020

“Share Factory Studio is back and better than ever with brand new features to help you personalize and share your best gaming moments,” the description of the app read. “Share Factory Studio on PS5 now includes 4K HDR support to create and edit professional looking videos right on your console. Add stickers, text, sounds effects, filters, camera effects, and more to create dazzling videos and share to YouTube, Twitter, or directly to your friends in Game Base.”

The 4K HDR support for capturing and editing gameplay in the Share Factory Studio app is one of the most notable upgrades and falls in line with the other improvements we’ve seen highlighted as we jump from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5. One interesting part of the app’s description is the referenced to “Game Base,” a term which has only been used briefly in the PlayStation 5 reveals. Seeing how it’s related to players’ friends, it’s likely some sort of social feature like a hub of some sort, but we don’t yet know what it is.

For those who haven’t familiarized themselves with SHAREfactory already, you can still install it on the PlayStation 4 to customize your videos there. The description of the SHAREfactory app in the PlayStation Store says it’s only playable on the PlayStation 4.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition release on November 12th.