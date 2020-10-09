PlayStation Store's Controversial Changes Ahead of PS5 Confirmed

✖

Huge PlayStation Store changes ahead of the PS5 have been confirmed by multiple sources. This week, a leak was making the rounds alleging that the PlayStation Store was going to receive an update on October 19 with numerous changes. At the time, the leak was a bit dubious, but it has since been confirmed, not by Sony, but by multiple reputable sources, including IGN. It doesn't appear the update will make any changes to the PlayStation Store on the PS4, but it will make considerable changes to the PlayStation Store on web and mobile devices.

The information comes way of an official PlayStation email that Sony has been sending to its developer and publisher partners that relayed word that starting on October 19, the web version of the storefront will no longer allow for the purchase of the following: PS3 games, PSP games, PS Vita games, PS4 apps, PS4 themes, and PS4 avatars. This same change will go into effect on mobile on October 28. Oddly enough, Sony is also removing the "Your Wishlist" feature.

As for PS3 games, PSP Games, PS Vita games, PS4 apps, PS4 themes, and PS4 avatars, all of this will continue to be offered on the system's PlayStation Store. Of course, the problem with this is that you will need a PS3 hooked up to buy PS3 games, whereas before you could buy them via the web or mobile versions of the storefront. And the same goes for PSP and PS Vita.

Meanwhile, it's unclear why the "Your Wishlist" feature is being removed, but you'd assume it's because a better feature is in the pipeline.

That said, at the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't officially announced any of this to the public, which is why it's unclear why any of these changes are being made. As for the PS5, it remains unknown whether or not the PlayStation Store will be revamped for it or whether it will utilize the same storefront as the PS4. if there is an overhaul in the works, we will likely hear about it at the same time as we hear about these changes.

