PlayStation Sale of the Dead Kicks Off Friday, Save Big On Action and Scary Games

Just in time for Halloween, Sony is ready to, ahem, scare up some good sale prices for some of its best downloadable games.

Via the PlayStation Blog, the publisher has announced a “Sale of the Dead,” which will be kicking off tomorrow, October 19, and running through November 2. That gives you two whole weeks to save on a number of big hits.

There are some good horror games up for grabs, as well as adventure games like Resident Evil, We Happy Few and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, amongst countless others. And what’s more, PlayStation Plus members can save even more money.

All the deals are listed here, but you can check out our recap of some of the best bargains below. Better save up that money now, because these games are set to deliver tricks and treats! (PS Plus prices are listed in parenthesis.)

PlayStation 4

A Hat In Time- $20.99 ($17.99)

Alien Isolation- $14.99 ($8.99)

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $19.99 ($11.99)

Amnesia Collection- $11.99 ($8.99)

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk- $35.99 ($29.99)

Bioshock The Collection-

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle- $15.74 ($12.24)

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters- $7.99 ($5.99)

City of Brass- $13.99 ($11.99)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered- $4.49 ($2.99)

Dead By Daylight- $14.99 ($11.99)

Dead Island Definitive Collection- $15.99 ($11.99)

Dead Rising- $7.99 ($5.99)

Dead Rising 2- $7.99 ($5.99)

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $23.99 ($19.99)

Dead Rising Triple Pack- $20.82 ($14.87)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition- $9.99 ($7.49)

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $20.99 ($17.99)

DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition- $17.99 ($13.99)

Dying Light- $13.99 ($11.99)

Flipping Death- $15.99 ($13.99)

Grim Fandango Remastered- $3.74 ($2.24)

Guns, Gore and Cannoli- $5.99 ($4.99)

Hitman Game of the Year Edition- $29.99 ($23.99)

Killing Floor 2- $11.99 ($8.99)

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition- $9.19 ($6.89)

Metal Slug 3- $10.49 ($5.99)

Metal Slug Anthology PS Classic- $13.99 ($7.99)

Metal Slug XX- $13.99 ($7.99)

Outlast 2- $11.99 ($8.99)

Outlast: Bundle of Terror- $10.14 ($7.24)

Resident Evil 0- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 4- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 5- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 6- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard- $22.49 ($19.49)

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X PS Classic- $8.99 ($7.49)

Resident Evil Revelations- $9.99 ($7.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99 ($11.99)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition- $9.99 ($6.24)

Slender: The Arrival- $3.49 ($2.49)

Strange Brigade- $37.49 ($33.49)

Street Fighter V- $11.99 ($9.99)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $27.99 ($23.99)

Superhot- $17.49 ($14.99)

The Mummy Demastered- $13.99 ($11.99)

The Order: 1886- $4.99 ($3.99)

The Walking Dead Season 2- $10.49 ($8.99)

The Walking Dead Collection- $34.99 ($29.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt- $23.99 ($19.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $24.99 ($19.99)

We Happy Few- $47.99 ($44.99)

Zombi- $19.99 ($7.00)

PlayStation 3

Alice: Madness Returns- $7.99 ($4.99)

Alien Isolation- $14.99 ($8.99)

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition- $9.89 ($7.49)

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition- $9.89 ($7.49)

Dead Space Ultimate Edition- $8.24 ($6.24)

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $6.99 ($4.99)

DmC: Devil May Cry- $6.99 ($4.99)

Infamous: Festival of Blood- $.99 (Free)

Resident Evil- $6.99 ($4.99)

Resident Evil 0- $6.99 ($4.99)

Resident Evil 4- $6.99 ($4.99)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition- $8.99 ($5.99)

Resident Evil 6- $6.99 ($4.99)

Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition- $9.79 ($6.99)

Resident Evil Chronicles HD Edition- $10.79 ($8.09)

Resident Evil Code Veronica X- $11.99 ($9.99)

Resident Evil Revelations- $6.99 ($4.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition- $19.99 ($15.99)

The House of the Dead 4- $5.99 ($4.99)

The House of the Dead III- $4.19 ($3.49)

The Walking Dead 400 Days- $3.49 ($2.99)

The Walking Dead: Michonne- $10.49 ($8.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season- $10.49 ($8.99)

Yakuza Dead Souls- $9.99 ($4.99)

Zombie Driver HD- $2.99 ($1.99)

Get your shopping in while you can!