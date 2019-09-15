New PlayStation Sale Has Deals on Top PS4 Games

PlayStation 4 owners who double as PlayStation Plus subscribers have a new sale to check out now that some of the console’s top games are discounted. The PS Plus Platinum Sale is live now for those with PlayStation Plus which means just about anyone who spends time on the console can take part. It’s got exclusives like the DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man on sale along with the most consistently populated online games like Grand Theft Auto V, some of those games as much as 75 percent off.

The full PS Plus Platinum Sale can be seen here with 41 different products included in the lineup. Those range from full games to individual expansions and season passes to get everything that’s included with a game. It’s got games old and new and some that are a mixture of both like the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled racer that brings back old characters in a new way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can browse through the sale yourself to see if anything catches your eye, but we’ve also included a list of some of the best deals found below to give an idea of what’s included in the sale. Most of the games listed below have alternate versions available for different prices if you want more than the base game, but the list consists of each individual game that’s on sale.

PS Plus Platinum Sale

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99

Days Gone – $41.99

Rage 2 – $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $14.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $14.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $41.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $35.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 –$29.99

WWE 2K19 – $14.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition – $29.99

Metro Exodus – $29.99

Blood & Truth – $19.99

The Inpatient – $9.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – $27.99

MotoGP 19 – $34.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $14.99

Each bit of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s DLC is on sale during the event including the City That Never Sleeps pack listed above which contains all three chapters, but you won’t find Marvel’s Spider-Man itself on sale. If you still haven’t tried out Sony’s hit Spider-Man game, you might want to instead look at picking up the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year edition. That version of the game was announced back in August and contains both the game and all the DLC for $40.

Sony’s PS Plus Platinum Sale is live now, so check out the deals before they come to an end.