PlayStation Boss Teases Big First-Party Announcements for Upcoming Showcase

Some big names at PlayStation are teasing that the company will have some major announcements in store next week when it holds its new presentation known as the PlayStation Showcase. Although Sony has largely kept its cards close to the chest for the majority of 2021, this seems to be the venue in which details on many upcoming PS5 and PS4 titles will finally be coming about.

Not long after divulging the forthcoming event, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst took to social media to let fans know that many first-party announcements should be coming about next week. "Lots of exciting things are going on at PlayStation Studios," Hulst said of the work that is being done by the publisher's internal developers. "Can't wait to show you what we've been working on."

In addition to Hulst, another PlayStation employee let fans know that this Showcase is essentially the one that they have been waiting for. Hasnul Hadi, who works for the Malaysia branch of PlayStation Studios, said on social media that the long wait that fans have had to go through over the past few months will be well worth it when they see what Sony has in store. "Be prepared. Be very prepared," Hadi said on Twitter. "Patience has its rewards."

Be prepared. Be very prepared.

At this point in time, it's hard to know exactly what we should expect to see pop up at the PlayStation Showcase. Many fans are under the impression that the next entry in the God of War series has to make some sort of appearance at this venue given that it is due to release in 2022. Based on Hulst's tease, in particular, a number of other first-party studios should also be revealing what they have been working on in recent years as well. No matter what ends up happening during this stream on September 9, though, we'll be sure to bring you all of the latest news here on ComicBook.com as it transpires.

