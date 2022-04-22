GameStop Announces Next In-Store PS5 Restock

✖

GameStop has announced its next in-store PS5 restock. The PlayStation 5 has been a tremendously difficult console to attain since its launch in November 2020. Although Sony is working its hardest to produce more PlayStation 5 units, the demand is hard to meet due to supply shortages and intense scalping. Although the latter isn't nearly as severe as it was when the console launched, many are struggling to get their hands on Sony's brand-new console. With games like God of War: Ragnarok scheduled to come out this year, many want to make sure they have the most optimal way to play Sony's new blockbusters.

Virtually everyone in the United States will have the opportunity to try and get a PlayStation 5 tomorrow as GameStop will be restocking the console in all stores across the United States. The console will only be available in bundles for PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which you can sign up for online. There will be four different bundles, three of which come with Horizon: Forbidden West. It's unlikely these will be cheap, as these bundles are used to usually get people to buy more than just the console, but at least you'll get some good games and gift cards with them. GameStop stores tend to open between 10 AM – 11 AM, but you should check your local retailer's hours so you know when to arrive at the store.

It's not exactly clear how many units each store will have, but hopefully there will be plenty to go around. Earlier this year, it was reported that Sony is increasing the supply of its PS4s to off-set the PS5 shortage. With Sony being able to supply every GameStop store in the US, it seems to suggest its having an easier time manufacturing and supplying the console. Ideally, the supply will be reasonable enough by this holiday season so it can make for a good gift and be easily attainable for the new releases.

Are you going to try and get a PS5? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

