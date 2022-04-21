PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.

Today, alongside pulling the curtain back on the new Godzilla x King Kong content, Activision and co. announced a new Combat Pack for PS Plus subscribers that will arrive on May 4. More specifically, PS Plus subscribers will be getting the new Season 3 Combat Pack to celebrate Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone, which will release around the same time.

"The Odyssey Combat Pack includes the Legendary Bushwacker Operator Skin for Padmavati Balan, the Legendary Heavy Foliage and Gold Hawk Weapon Blueprints, an Epic Watch, Charm, Emblem, Calling Card, and a 60-minute Double XP Token," reads an official blurb about the combat pack.

With Activision set to soon be owned by Microsoft, these types of deals between Call of Duty and PlayStation are set to come to an end, with this particular deal being the leftover fruit from previous dealings between Activision and PlayStation, who developed a strong relationship during the PS4 generation which led to the PS4 getting all types of exclusive Call of Duty content. Again, though, this era is coming to an end.

