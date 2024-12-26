PlayStation Fans Could Get Big News on January 6th

PlayStation fans could be poised to get some big news tied to the brand in early 2025. For the most part, PlayStation and other various video game companies haven’t been making any major announcements over the past few weeks. This is typically expected at this time every year as most developers and publishers tend to take breaks in proximity to the holidays. For those who are eager for new information tied to PlayStation and its various endeavors, though, it sounds as though some sizable reveals could be happening in the first days of January.

Recently, Sony confirmed that it will be holding its annual presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Monday, January 6, 2025. This event is one that Sony attends every year, and in doing so, it always holds a presentation that the public can watch online. This year, the showcase is set to happen on January 6th and will begin streaming at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT.

Currently, Sony hasn’t outlined anything that it will be talking about during its CES press conference, so it’s hard to know what to anticipate. When it comes to the gaming section of Sony’s business, though, there’s a virtual guarantee that something will be said about PlayStation.

That being said, it’s worth keeping your expectations in check to some degree here. While Sony tends to touch on PlayStation each year at CES, its announcements often don’t have anything to do with specific games or hardware. In fact, in recent years, Sony has focused more heavily on its various TV and film adaptations of different PlayStation franchises that are in the works rather than honing in on certain games. If this stays true in 2025, it means that new reveals for The Last of Us Season 2, the Until Dawn movie, or the second season of Twisted Metal might end up debuting here.

Even if CES 2025 proves to be a dud when it comes to PlayStation-related announcements, it’s likely that we won’t have to wait much longer to hear about what’s next for the gaming giant. On an annual basis, PlayStation tends to hold a State of Play presentation in February. Assuming that this is again the plan for 2025, we should have a better idea of PlayStation’s roadmap for the coming year quite soon.

