PlayStation Boss Says Sony Will Communicate Better Going Forward

Ignoring the cross-play debacle, Sony has been killing it on virtually every front with the PlayStation 4 this generation. However, it hasn’t always communicated with its fans very well.

In the early years of the PlayStation 4, communication wasn’t a problem for Sony. In fact, they were nailing it. Whether it was reaching to fans via PSX, messaging the system and its features clearly, or responding to the PlayStation community, Sony was on a roll. And then as the generation dragged on, well things shifted a bit.

For one, there was the aforementioned cross-play debacle, where Sony pompously puffed out its chest and repeated stubborn PR speak before openly (and finally) budging on the issue recently. Then there has been the PSN name changes saga, which is also finally being adressed, but only after years of desperate pleas and a lack of communication from Sony.

In other words, it seemed like Sony was falling back to the early days of the PlayStation 3, where the company lived in its own bubble and wasn’t great at interacting with fans and working with their demands and expectations.

But that isn’t happening, in fact, Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden recently came out, and rather candidly, admitted that the company knows it needs to do a better job with communication.

“We’re going to crank that communication up, we’re going to find more ways to get our message out and get a view into what our activities are and what our hopes and dreams are, if you will, for PlayStation and for Worldwide Studios,” said Layden on the PlayStation Blogcast.

Interestingly, Layden makes note of finding more ways to get its message out. Could this mean a change to its E3 formula, which has become increasingly thematic in recent years. Could this have anything to do with it skipping PSX this year? The answer, to both, is likely no, but it’s interesting to think about just how Sony plans to improve communication with the PlayStation community, beyond, you know, communicating more.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. How do you grade Sony’s communication this generation? Where does it need to improve?

