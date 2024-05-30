PlayStation State of Play Game Reveals Seemingly Leak Ahead of Broadcast

Prior to PlayStation's latest State of Play event taking place this evening, the lineup of games that will be shown off in the presentation seems to have leaked. When Sony announced its new State of Play broadcast within the past day, it didn't say anything about which titles will be unveiled at the event. Instead, Sony only confirmed that 14 games across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 would be making an appearance in a stream that would last roughly 30 minutes. And while there's no guarantee yet with what Sony intends to reveal, we now have a good guess at what might appear.

According to insider Nick Baker, who has had many accurate PlayStation scoops in the past, the identity of seven of the games at this State of Play are now known. In a message shared on social media today, Baker said that PlayStation would show off new looks at its Until Dawn remake, Concord, Monster Hunter Wilds, and would also reveal God of War Ragnarok for PC. Additionally, a new Astro Bot game would be revealed along with a title called Where Winds Meet and an Aliens game for PlayStation VR2.

Elsewhere on the internet, another leak from @LeakProximidad has further revealed what else might be in the pipeline for this State of Play. This leak has suggested that Sony will announce a PlayStation version of Marvel Rivals, a new Five Nights at Freddy's game, and a new Dynasty Warriors installment. Path of Exile 2, Silent Hill 2 remake, and Phantom Blade Zero are all also reportedly going to be highlighted alongside a "new VR game" and another title that is said to stem from the Middle East.

Obviously, there's no way to verify just yet that anything that has been outlined here will be showing up during today's State of Play. As a result, be sure to take all of this with a massive grain of salt until we learn more. Fortunately, we don't have a whole lot longer left to wait as today's PlayStation State of Play will air this evening at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. You can also stay up to date here on ComicBook.com as we'll bring you all of the latest news from the event as it develops.