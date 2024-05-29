New PlayStation State of Play Announced for This Week

At long last, Sony has announced that it will be holding a new PlayStation State of Play presentation to close out May 2024. For multiple months at this point, rumors and reports have indicated that PlayStation was eyeing either a State of Play or PlayStation Showcase to be held in May. Given that the month is wrapping up in the coming days, though, many assumed that this window for a new event may have slipped back slightly into June. Luckily, that won't be happening after all as PlayStation is instead deciding to hold its latest broadcast on one of the final days of the month.

Announced across PlayStation's multiple social channels, the publisher revealed that its next State of Play will transpire on Thursday, May 30, at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. Per usual, the event will be streamed across platforms that include YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. As for what will be highlighted during this State of Play, PlayStation didn't name any specific games but it did say that 14 different titles will make an appearance which span PS5 and PlayStation VR2. Additionally, it was mentioned that first-party exclusives from PlayStation Studios will be shown off during the event's 30-minute runtime.

At the time of this writing, PlayStation has yet to detail much of what it has in store for the remainder of 2024. New exclusives such as Concord are known to be launching at some point before this year comes to a close, although this project specifically hasn't been highlighted to the public just yet. Beyond this, other reports in recent months have claimed that a new Astro Bot game from Team Asobi is on the horizon and could be released before 2024 wraps up. If true, there's a good chance that this title will be unveiled in a formal capacity tomorrow.

As always, if you can't watch this new State of Play in the coming day as it happens live, be sure to keep an eye on our coverage here on ComicBook.com. We'll have all of the latest, breaking news from the event to share with you in real time as it's revealed.