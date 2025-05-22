New PlayStation State of Play Rumor Eyes June Showcase

As the gaming industry prepares for the sunny season with Summer Game Fest and the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding what players should expect from the top game companies and studios. Per tradition, companies like Microsoft/Xbox and Nintendo save their best surprises for the summer season, as the former E3 schedule inspired this annual cadence. PlayStation has also typically held a State of Play or PlayStation Showcase in proximity to SGF, often in either May or June. And while there have been rumors of Sony skipping out on this summer window for 2025 to opt for a later presentation, one industry insider has refuted this by saying that PlayStation will hold an event in June.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb has recently taken to social media to share that he has heard of a PlayStation showing for June. The post stated, “PlayStation event in June. That’s the entirety of what I can confirm. No specific dates. Not sure if it’s a State of Play or a big boy Showcase, but I lean towards State of Play. That’s it. Anything else that people add is their own speculation.”

While this isn’t an outright confirmation as we have yet to hear from Sony or PlayStation, Grubb is a well-established insider, so it’s safe to assume that what he’s saying is reliable. Seeing how PlayStation has a few AAA titles coming out later this year, including Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei, there’s a possibility that a State of Play focused on one of these games would make sense. With Death Stranding 2 coming up in June, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see this title take center stage if there is a PlayStation State of Play next month. There’s also the chance that the focus could be on games coming out in 2026, but PlayStation has usually opted to bring more attention to future games closer to their launch.

