PlayStation Will Not Have a Summer Showcase For the First Time in 5 Years, Claims Rumor

PlayStation is reportedly skipping the summer gaming season that has historically been reserved for E3 and Summer Game Fest. PlayStation is one of the biggest companies out there in the gaming industry, but it has had some stumbles this generation. Sony recovered pretty strong from the PS3 era with the PS4. It was a great, affordable console with constant bangers that helped PlayStation really reclaim its strong reputation from the PS2 era. It was a lot of great momentum going into the PS5 generation, but it has been shaky. A lot of PlayStation games have been canceled, we are getting less big first party games, and the direction of the company is a bit confusing.

The PS5 is still very much a strong console and it’s far from a misfire, but there’s definitely a lack of consistency. On top of that, a lot of developers are still releasing games for PS4, so a lot of people feel like we haven’t seen the true power of this console yet. That seems to be slowing down, but the PS5 is likely toward the end of its life cycle now and it feels like this generation may come to a close with only a small handful of great exclusives. Perhaps there’s more up PlayStation’s sleeve, but a new rumor suggests it may be a bit before we really find out.

PlayStation May Skip a Summer State of Play This Year

intergalactic: the heretic prophet

According to ResetEra user and insider John Harken responded to another user who was speculating that PlayStation may not have a showcase or State of Play this summer and instead save it for around September. Harken simply said “Indeed”, which other users took as some kind of confirmation as he’s historically well connected. It was rumored earlier in the year that PlayStation would have a showcase this summer, which is historically different from a State of Play. A State of Play is more bite-sized and typically focused on games that are right around the corner. A showcase focuses on games that are further out and usually has a longer runtime.

This wouldn’t be too surprising as we usually begin to hear rumors and rumblings of what PlayStation would show at these events by now. However, it’s been abnormally silent and other insiders have said they haven’t heard anything about any kind of summer event. If true, this would be the first time since 2019 that PlayStation hasn’t had some kind of notable presence during the summer gaming festivities. Xbox and a bunch of third-party studios will have plenty to show and it’s not unlikely that PlayStation still has something to show during Summer Game Fest to keep fans satisfied, but don’t expect a big presence.

Death Stranding 2 is PlayStation’s next game and then Ghost of Yotei will arrive in October. Those are the company’s two biggest games for the rest of the year, but we don’t know much about what’s coming next year or beyond. Some are hoping that a new PlayStation event will have new footage for Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet or even their unannounced second game. Only time will tell, though.

What do you want to see from PlayStation’s next event? Let me know in the comments.