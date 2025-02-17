Rumor: Sony Considering PlayStation Showcase for Summer 2025

Last week, PlayStation held a State of Play livestream, offering a glimpse at several smaller games coming to PS4 and PS5. Following the show, Jeff Grubb discussed the State of Play on an episode of Game Mess Decides. During the episode, Grubb talked about Sony’s next show, which will apparently take place this summer. According to Grubb, there has been some internal debate about whether the next livestream should be another State of Play, or if it should be a full PlayStation Showcase. Apparently, a final decision has yet to be made, so it’s unclear how big it will be.

“Internally it sounds like they’re debating, flopping between maybe making something this summer a full Showcase, versus another State of Play, but they are considering a Showcase. And if they have a Showcase, that means they’ll have a lot of stuff to talk about. And at that point, you would definitely expect to see Wolverine, and a lot of other games that could come out next year,” said Grubb.

the first trailer for marvel’s wolverine was released in 2021

Grubb tends to be a reliable source, but readers should temper their expectations until we get an announcement from Sony. That said, a summer Showcase would offer a good opportunity for Sony to pull back the curtain on games like Marvel’s Wolverine. The Insomniac developed game was announced nearly four years ago, and has rarely been heard from since. In 2023, a ransomware attack on the developer resulted in a significant amount of material from the game being released online, including early gameplay, story details, and character designs. That’s not an ideal way for anyone to see a game in progress, but hopefully we’ll get something official soon.

Following Grubb’s comments, posters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit began to discuss whether a PlayStation Showcase could also see news on a Venom spin-off game. As part of that ransomware attack, information about a Venom solo game leaked online, which many fans believed would be a smaller title similar in scale to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sony has yet to officially confirm that game’s existence, leaving many to wonder if it was quietly cancelled, or if it’s actually happening.

During the podcast, Grubb went on to talk about the current state of PlayStation’s first-party lineup. Fans have been less than pleased with the lack of first-party games from Sony in the PS5 era, and Grubb notes that “they just are still in a weird place with a lot of those games.” Despite this, Grubb thinks a summer PlayStation Showcase could be an opportunity for the company to set some expectations for 2026, which could end up being a bigger year. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but hopefully PlayStation fans will get a little more to look forward to.

