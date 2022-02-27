Big PlayStation State of Play Teased in New Rumor

A notable video game industry insider has teased that PlayStation should be holding a massive State of Play broadcast at some point in the near future. Within the past week, multiple rumors have started to come about suggesting that Sony has big plans associated with the PlayStation brand for the month of March. And while we have yet to hear whether or not a new State of Play showcase will actually end up debuting within the month, one insider has now reaffirmed that PlayStation fans should expect sizable news in the coming weeks.

Coming by way of the Twitter account @accngt (which has had numerous accurate scoops in the past related to upcoming video games), a new PlayStation event is currently set to be happening at some point soon. Although details on the event at this point in time are sparse, it was said that PlayStation will have “a lot to share” whenever this broadcast does take place. Even though it’s currently unknown which games could show up during such a showcase, it seems likely that big PlayStation exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could appear in some capacity.

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1497558107274289152

Again, it’s worth noting that we’ve heard numerous different rumors and reports at this point in time related to a PlayStation event in March. And while Sony has yet to verify that any of these reports are accurate, given how prevalent they have become, it definitely sounds like some major things associated with PlayStation are happening behind the scenes. With this in mind, we should hope to hear something more concrete in the coming days or weeks if this presentation is going to take place shortly.

Of course, if Sony does end up formally announcing this new PlayStation event at some point in the near future, we’ll be sure to let you know more once it’s unveiled. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to all of our continuing gaming coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to stay in the loop.

If Sony does end up holding a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast next month, what are you hoping to see shown off? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.