PlayStation Announces “State of Play” Streams, Will Reveal New Games and Trailers

Sony has announced a new stream series called “State of Play” that it says will be used to unveil new games, trailers, and updates on different PlayStation projects. The new series was announced on Friday by Sony with the first of what’ll hopefully be many episodes already scheduled to take place on March 25th at 2 p.m. PT where some of those new reveals will make their first appearances.

Already laying out the plans for the first episode in the series, Sony said it plans on having new games announced along with new gameplay shown. Both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation VR were mentioned in Sony’s announcement , though it didn’t specify which way the majority of the reveals would skew between the two platforms.

“State of Play will give you updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation,” Sony said in its PlayStation Blog announcement. “Our first episode will showcase upcoming PS4 and PS VR software, including new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage.”

Announcing State of Play: https://t.co/5I6yKbONtX Tune in to our first episode Monday, March 25 at 2pm Pacific for new PS4 and PS VR software updates and announcements pic.twitter.com/tyOHLkgEpV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 22, 2019

Nintendo’s Direct service that reveals updates and totally new titles via livestream comes to mind when thinking about Sony‘s State of Play series, and it looks as though Sony is hoping to accomplish the same results. People mark their calendars for Nintendo Directs whether the streams are more generalized or focused on specific topics like Pokemon, Smash Bros., or indies, and Nintendo also benefits from being able to carve out a specific time for itself without having to compete with other companies making their own reveals. Whether Sony’s series will be as highly-anticipated in the future likely depends on the results of the first episode, so we can expect Sony to have something notable planned.

The State of Play streams will take place throughout the year, Sony said, though it didn’t give an indication of how often the episodes would come.

Sony’s announcement sounds as though it’s making good on comments from late last year when Sony confirmed it wouldn’t be attending E3 2019 and said the company “continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community.” PlayStation Experience is another event Sony’s held to interact with players, though it didn’t hold one in 2018.

State of Play’s first stream will take place on March 25th at 2 p.m. PT.

