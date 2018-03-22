Score a PlayStation Store 20 Percent Off Discount For Watching This MLB the Show 18 Video

It’s always great when you can score a deal on something for doing very little – and, thanks to a new promotion happening over at the PlayStation Store, you can take advantage of that scenario.

The company has begun hosting a new promotion for its baseball simulator MLB the Show 18, which arrives next week for PlayStation 4. Here’s how it works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You head over to the Live PlayStation page at this link and you watch a video relating to MLB the Show 18, which in this particular case features cover star Aaron Judge as he conducts a studio tour. Now, once you’re done watching the video, all you’ll need to do is head over to the Quests portion of the page, and you’ll see a code for 20 percent off your next PlayStation Store transaction.

Keep in mind that this transaction code can be used on games that can be uploaded from the store. It doesn’t appear to work on pre-orders, so, sorry, you can’t get that sweet discount on God of War like you were looking for. (Yeah, we’re a little miffed, too.)

There are certain restrictions that apply, and you’ll find the fine print below:

“This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 3/31/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay and Nicaragua. Expires 3/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 11:59 PM PT on March 31st 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.”

We’re not sure how much longer this deal will last, so take advantage while you can!

MLB the Show 18 releases on March 27 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.