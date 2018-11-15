PlayStation Store Hosting Its Own Black Friday Sale Starting This Week

We already know that Sony has a number of retail deals coming for Black Friday next week, including a $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, a $200 PlayStation VR bundle with two games, and several DualShock 4 controllers for $39.99. However, there’s more where that came from, as the company is gearing up for a huge PlayStation Store sale.

From November 16th through November 27th, the company will slash the prices of various games on PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games, likely enough. On top of that, there could be additional discounts for PlayStation Plus members.

Some of these deals have apparently already gone live as sort of a precursor to Black Friday, including discounts on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition. These sales will expire on November 16th, so you might want to hurry.

Here are all the available deals:

It’s a good opportunity to get your hands on some great games, but don’t forget to save a few extra dollars when it comes to the other deals that are coming.

On top of that, Sony has also noted that it will offer discounts on its PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions. Pricing hasn’t been given just yet, but we expect it to be around $39.99 or so. We’ll let you know as soon as these particular deals are live.