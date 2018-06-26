PlayStation Store Deals Include Fighting Games, Mega Man and More

This week’s deals for the PlayStation Store have gone live. And there’s good news for those of you that have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

That’s because a lot of games are marked down even further in price if you’re a member of that program. For example, you can snag Street Fighter V for just $9.99, compared to its normal $30 price tag. You can also get Tom Clancy’s The Division for just $15; King of Fighters XIV for just $12; and Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered for under $20!

You’ll find a majority of the deals available below. If you’re not a Plus member, there are still other bargains on hand. They’re available through next Tuesday, July 3. (Prices are for PlayStation Plus members unless noted otherwise.)

Playstation 4: Assassin’s Creed ROgue, Battlefield 4 and More

AeternoBlade – $8.99 (Regular)

Anima: Gate of memories – $9.99 (Regular)

Anoxemia – $3.99 (Regular)

Armored Warfare – 2000 Gold – $7.99

Armored Warfare – 4200 Gold – $15.99

Armored Warfare – 11000 Gold – $37.49

Armored Warfare – 16000 Gold – $52.49

Armored Warfare – 24000 Gold – $69.99 – 30% Off

Armored Warfare – 100 Gold Crates – $48.99 (Regular) $41.99 (PS Plus)

Armored Warfare – Starter Pack Ultimate – $83.99 (Regular) $69.99 (PS Plus)

Armored Warfare – Ultimate Shark Bundle – $89.99 (Regular) $74.99 (PS Plus)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – $17.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $20.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $11.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $11.99

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $5.99

Blood Bowl 2 – Official Expansion – $16.74 (Regular)

Blood Bowl 2 – Official Expansion + Team Pack – $27.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombie Chronicles – $20.99

Castles – $2.49 (Regular)

Caveman Warriors – $3.74

Conan Exiles – $29.99

Crazy Strike Bowling EX – $6.49 (Regular)

DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I – $7.49

DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II – $7.49

DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III – $19.99

DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV – $19.99

DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition 2017 – $53.99

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass – $65.09 (Regular) $46.49 (PS Plus)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass 2 – $65.09 (Regular)- $46.49 (PS Plus)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass 3 + Character – $65.09 (Regular) $46.49 (PS Plus)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass 5 + Character – $65.09 (Regular) $46.49 – 50% Off (PS Plus)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass 6 – $65.09 (Regular) $46.49 (PS Plus)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – Season Pass 7 – $59.59 (Regular) $44.69 (PS Plus)

Playstation 4: Dragon’s Crown Pro, FIFA 18 and More

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $8.99 (Regular)

Demon’s Crystals – $2.49 (Regular)

Disc Jam – $7.49

Dragon’s Crown Pro – $34.99

Duck Game – $3.89

Dungeon Defenders II – Classic Pack – $12.49

Dungeon Defenders II – Definitive Pack – $24.99

Dungeon Defenders II – Jumpstart Pack – $7.49

Dungeon Defenders II – Supporters Pack – $49.99

Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Redux – $3.99 (Regular)

Expand – $2.99 (Regular)

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle – $3.99 (Regular)

Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49

FIFA 18 – $23.99 (Regular)

FIFA 18 Icon Edition – $49.99 (Regular)

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition – $31.99 (Regular)

Four Kings Casino – All-In Starter Pack – $9.99

Four Kings Casino – Double Down Starter Pack – $4.99

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $8.99 (Regular)

Grand Kingdom – $11.99

Grave Danger – $11.99

Heart & Slash – $8.99 (Regular)

Horizon Chase Turbo – $17.99

Human Fall Flat – $7.49

Jump Stars – $2.99

Killallzombies – $6.99

Killing Floor 2 – $14.99

The King of Fighters XIV – $11.99

The King of Fighters XIV – 4 Character Bundle – $13.99

The King of Fighters XIV – 4 Character Bundle 2 – $13.99

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary – $29.99

Lichtspeer: Special Edition Bundle – $6.49

PlayStation 4: Mega Man X Collection, Payday 2 and More

Magicka 2 – Ice, Death and Fury! – $4.99

Masters of Anima – $9.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – $35.99 (Pre-Order)

Metal Slug XX – $15.99 – 20% Off

Micro Machines World Series – $7.49

Mortal Kombat XL – $9.99

Nidhogg 2 – $7.49

Nightmare Boy – $9.74 (Regular)

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $9.99

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition The Big Score Game Bundle – $12.49

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Most Wanted DLC Bundle – $9.99

Puzzle Showdown 4K – $1.99

Randal’s Monday – $4.47 (Regular) $4.05 (PS Plus)

Rock Band 4 – Rival Expansion Pack – $20.99

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle – $41.99

Royal Defense Invisible Threat – $3.49 (Regular)

Shining Resonance Refrain – $44.99 (Pre-Order)

Skyforge – 6000 Argents – $5.59

Skyforge – 11750 Argents – $10.39

Skyforge – 24000 Argents – $18.74

Skyforge – 50000 Argents – $29.99

Skyforge – 105000 Argents – $59.99

Skyforge – Class Bundle – $31.49 (Regular) $26.99 (PS Plus)

Skyforge – Kinetic Quickplay Pack – $6.49 (Regular) $5.19 (PS Plus)

Skyforge – Knight Quickplay Pack – $6.49 (Regular) $5.19 (PS Plus)

Skyforge – Necromancer Quickplay Pack – $6.49 (Regular) $5.19 (PS Plus)

Skyforge – Outlaw Quickplay Pack (Regular) $5.19 (PS Plus)

Skyforge – Starter Pack 2.0 – $5.99 (Regular) $3.99 (PS Plus)

Playstation 4: South Park, Street Fighter and More

Slime-san: Superslime Edition – $11.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $17.99

The Spectrum Retreat – $11.69 (Pre-Order)

SpeedRunners – $4.99

Steep – $14.99

Street Fighter V – $9.99

Street Fighter V – 2016 Halloween Costume Bundle – $4.99

Street Fighter V – 2016 Holiday Pack – $4.99

Street Fighter V – 2016 Summer Costume Bundle – $5.99

Street Fighter V – CPT Premier Package – $12.49

Street Fighter V – Official Characters Battle Costume 1 – $8.99

Street Fighter V – Season 1 Character Pass – $6.99

Street Fighter V – Season 2 Character Pass – $13.99

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition – $23.99

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Deluxe – $41.99

Strikers Edge – $11.24

Super Dungeon Bros – $3.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $26.99

Tooth and Tail – $9.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – $5.99

Ultra Street Fighter IV – $12.49

Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $14.99

Vostok Inc – $7.49 (Regular)

Wanderjahr – $3.99 (Regular)

Warhammer Vermintide: The Ultimate Edition – $9.99

Warlocks vs Shadows – $6.99

Wicked Monsters Blast! HD – $3.99 (Regular)

Worms Battlegrounds – $6.24

Worms W.M.D. – $8.99

X-Morph: Defense – $9.99

X-Morph: Defense Digital Deluxe Edition – $12.49

X-Morph: Defense – European Assault – $3.74

Zenith – $8.99 (Regular)

PlayStation 3: Virtua Fighter, GRiD Autosport and More

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax – $11.99 (Regular)

F1 2014 – $4.99

F1 Race Stars – $4.99

God Mode – $1.99 (Regular)

Grid 2 – $7.49

Grid 2 Reloaded – $9.99

Grid Autosport – $7.49

Grid Autosport – Season Pass – $7.49

MX vs ATV: Alive – $3.99

Persona 4 Arena – $8.99 (Regular)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimate Edition – $14.99 (Regular)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – $11.99 (Regular)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition – $39.99 (Regular)

Toybox Turbos – $3.74

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown – $7.49 (Regular)

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Complete Edition – $14.99 (Regular)

Worms 2: Armageddon – $3.74

Worms Revolution – $3.74

Worms Ultimate Mayhem – $3.74

As far as what we recommend this week, there’s a lot. Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is a well done entry in the ongoing franchise; Mortal Kombat XL is amazing for just $10; and there are so many indie favorites we don’t even know where to start.

Happy shopping!